Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

