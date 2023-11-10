Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Innospec in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Innospec’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Innospec’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Price Performance

IOSP opened at $100.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.47. Innospec has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,847,000 after acquiring an additional 36,583 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,111,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,743,000 after purchasing an additional 338,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,226,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 911,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Further Reading

