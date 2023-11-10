Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on TPI Composites, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of TPI Composites in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for TPI Composites’ current full-year earnings is ($4.31) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

TPI Composites Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $88.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.94. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPI Composites

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TPI Composites by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 91,261 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 59.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 128,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,734.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

Featured Stories

