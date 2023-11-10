Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $3.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Selecta Biosciences Price Performance

SELB opened at $1.00 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Selecta Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,173,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the period. 41.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

