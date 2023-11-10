Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,166,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 2,510,909 shares.The stock last traded at $69.92 and had previously closed at $71.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sempra by 84.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,987,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sempra by 118.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,499,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,997,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

