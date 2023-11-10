SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $162,484.96 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $162,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,668.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $746,472.40.

On Thursday, October 5th, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $771,102.20.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 47,430 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $775,480.50.

On Thursday, September 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $682,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $602,400.00.

SentinelOne Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business had revenue of $149.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,044,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,658,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $171,765,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on SentinelOne from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.