SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $42,990.54 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE S opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

