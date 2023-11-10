SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells $42,990.54 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares in the company, valued at $6,738,844.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SentinelOne Trading Down 2.3 %
NYSE S opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 74.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on S. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.21.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
