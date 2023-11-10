Sepio Capital LP Buys New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 925 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,383,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $184.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.47. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.