Sepio Capital LP Sells 462 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.95 and its 200 day moving average is $137.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

