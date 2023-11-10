Sepio Capital LP Sells 4,725 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

