Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after purchasing an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,247,981,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $167.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

