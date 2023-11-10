Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $87.96 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Barclays raised their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

