Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,724 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

TD opened at $58.98 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.69 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.05%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

