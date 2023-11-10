Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.38 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $240.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.06. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

