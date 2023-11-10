Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,165 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MRK opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

