Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 751.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,305 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,452,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,748,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,815 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,733,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,706,000 after purchasing an additional 131,933 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,325,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,496,862,000 after purchasing an additional 284,470 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $181.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.24. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

