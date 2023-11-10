Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,210 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 6,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.22%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

