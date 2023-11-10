Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 38,027 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,413,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,528,000 after acquiring an additional 206,581 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 75,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 883,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 303,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

