Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,646 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tlwm grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $251.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $231.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $262.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.