Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 35,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

PG opened at $150.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.91. The company has a market cap of $354.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $16,025,205 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

