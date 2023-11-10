Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,752 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 136,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHG opened at $75.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.82 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.