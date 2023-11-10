Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,526 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 0.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 493.55%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

