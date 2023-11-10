Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Shares Down 1.6%

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 20,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Sernova Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

