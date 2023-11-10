SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.06-3.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NYSE:SN traded down 0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 43.34. The stock had a trading volume of 59,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,308. SharkNinja has a twelve month low of 25.84 and a twelve month high of 52.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported 0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.81 by 0.14. The firm had revenue of 1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1 billion. SharkNinja’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SharkNinja stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

