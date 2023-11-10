Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Up 10.8%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.18 and last traded at $52.81. Approximately 519,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,283,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.65.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

