Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,853,712 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 2,866,109 shares.The stock last traded at $14.71 and had previously closed at $16.23.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 11.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

