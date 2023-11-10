Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £160 ($197.51) to £169 ($208.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £143.40 ($177.01).

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £121 ($149.36) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36,176.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £110.30 ($136.16) and a 12-month high of £168.32 ($207.78). The business’s 50 day moving average is £135.73 and its 200 day moving average is £147.14.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

