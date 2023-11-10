Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London (LON:W7LGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of W7L traded up GBX 16.03 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 329.03 ($4.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,684. Warpaint London has a 52 week low of GBX 157.51 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.20). The stock has a market cap of £253.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,991.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Warpaint London Company Profile

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

