Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.69

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 1302530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSW. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1102 per share. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 554,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 309.6% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter worth $399,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 37.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 860,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 232,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 21.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

