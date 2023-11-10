Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Holdings Lowered by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,410,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 568,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 126,963 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,200.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,407. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Signet Jewelers stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,902. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

