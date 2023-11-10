Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Insider Thomas James Snyder Sells 10,000 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Silgan Trading Down 0.5 %

Silgan stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $55.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.