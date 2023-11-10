SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 4.4 %

SILV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 472,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,922. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $7.56.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

