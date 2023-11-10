Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.5 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,748. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $166.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.