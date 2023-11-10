Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s (TSLX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. B. Riley currently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5,425.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 251,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 246,471 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 115,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

