SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUFGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 64.47% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $153.58 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWYUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 189 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $11.8 billion in assets and owns 34.9 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office space with 98.2% in-place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

