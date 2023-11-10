Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,500

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,600 ($19.75) to GBX 1,500 ($18.52) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.81) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,444.40 ($17.83).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 997.40 ($12.31) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,987.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.42. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 887 ($10.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 992.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,128.27.

In other news, insider Roberto Quarta purchased 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.17) per share, with a total value of £58,823.71 ($72,612.90). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

