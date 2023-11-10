Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 138 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,837. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $260.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.89 and a 200-day moving average of $231.01.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $1,758,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 116,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,364,725.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

