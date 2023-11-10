Smithfield Trust Co Acquires 53,850 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 84.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth $737,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SQQQ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.20. 30,602,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,274,875. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $58.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.