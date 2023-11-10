Smithfield Trust Co Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.06. 904,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,599. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $161.28 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

