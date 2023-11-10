Smithfield Trust Co Buys 58 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 111.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CHTR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $403.68. 40,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,494. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $430.46 and its 200-day moving average is $391.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

