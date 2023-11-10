Smithfield Trust Co Buys 7,100 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 477.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.37. 162,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,162. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day moving average is $76.94.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

