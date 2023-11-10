Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after buying an additional 3,278,515 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,675,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,984,066. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

