Smithfield Trust Co Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $168.63. 63,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,470. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.08. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

