Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 133,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,313. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.24. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

