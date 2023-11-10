Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,650,000 after purchasing an additional 996,949 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ASML by 2,536.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,339,000 after acquiring an additional 277,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

ASML stock traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $642.35. 102,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,304. The company has a market cap of $253.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $529.01 and a 52-week high of $771.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $660.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.