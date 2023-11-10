Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.15. 41,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,737. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.94 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

