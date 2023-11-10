Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.04. 101,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,264. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $173.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average of $162.81. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

