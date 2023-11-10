Smithfield Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,143,000 after acquiring an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after buying an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,673,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after buying an additional 176,654 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after buying an additional 76,059 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.83. 214,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,781. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

