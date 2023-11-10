Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.01 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Smithfield Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,378. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.