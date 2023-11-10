Smithfield Trust Co Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $277.73. 151,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,578. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.